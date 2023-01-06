MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV)- Simpson Academy sweeps Leake Academy in both boys and girls basketball.
Girls: Leake- 51 vs. Simpson 56
Boys: Leake- 24 vs. Simpson- 61
Highlights in the video above
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV)- Simpson Academy sweeps Leake Academy in both boys and girls basketball.
Girls: Leake- 51 vs. Simpson 56
Boys: Leake- 24 vs. Simpson- 61
Highlights in the video above
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>