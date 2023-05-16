FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Prep beat MRA 6-2 in game of the 6A State Championship Series.
Game 2 is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at MRA.
Game 2 is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at MRA.
