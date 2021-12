HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) - Mississippi Department of Health is reporting more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 making the total number of cases since the pandemic started nearly 600,000 cases of the virus.

These numbers reflect the latest rise in numbers from Wednesday, December 22 through Sunday, December 26 as we take face a virus three times more infectious than Delta. A fate doctors said they didn't originally anticipate.