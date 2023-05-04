MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Madison Central beats Oxford 6-0 in game 2 of a best of 3 series.
Now the Jaguars and Chargers are tied 1-1 heading into a winner take all game 3.
Highlights of game 2 in the video above.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
