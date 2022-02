JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- 6 local boys teams were in action Wednesday night hoping to punch their ticket to the second round of the MAIS Basketball Overall Championship.

Scores:

West Memphis 21 vs. *Jackson Prep 82

Tunica Academy 51 vs. *MRA 91

Porter’s Chapel 35 vs. *Simpson Academy 93

*Jackson Academy vs. Delta Academy

Hillcrest Christian 58 vs. *Greenville Christian 82

*Denotes winner