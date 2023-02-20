WJTV
by: Blake Levine
Posted: Feb 20, 2023 / 06:36 PM CST
Updated: Feb 20, 2023 / 06:36 PM CST
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- Manchester Academy defeated St. Joe Greenville 5-0 to win their first ever boys soccer championship.
The Mavericks beat the Irish behind a strong second half.
Watch the highlights and hear from the team in the video above.
