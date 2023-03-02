WJTV
Please enter a search term.
by: Blake Levine
Posted: Mar 2, 2023 / 09:16 PM CST
Updated: Mar 2, 2023 / 09:16 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- McAdams boys basketball loses in the 1A state championship to McEvans 67-48.
Highlights of the game in the video above.
It’s easy to grab the first pair of wool slippers you see, but there are several kinds of wool and other things to consider.
A heated mattress pad warms you from below, so you can stay cozy with fewer layers on top of you.
The benefits of washing your face are clear. The right cleanser for you depends on your skin type and budget.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>