PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi High School Activities Assocation wrapped up their track and field season on Wednesday.
In the video above see some of the highlighted athletes from 1A, 3A, and 5A.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi High School Activities Assocation wrapped up their track and field season on Wednesday.
In the video above see some of the highlighted athletes from 1A, 3A, and 5A.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>