CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Winners of the new Mr. and Miss MHSAA basketball award were honored today at the MHSAA headquarters.
6 boys and 6 girls were given the award as the most outstanding basketball player in their classification.
Mr. Basketball winners:
Class 6A: Mahki Myles, Starkville
Class 5A: Malik Franklin, Vicksburg
Class 4A: E.J. Paymon, Raymond
Class 3A: Demondre Graham, SE Lauderdale
Class 2A: Devin Jones, Velma Jackson Class
1A: Michael James, Byers
Miss Basketball winners:
Class 6A: Madison Booker, Germantown
Class 5A: Layla Carter, Vicksburg
Class 4A: Jacilyn Carter, Louisville
Class 3A: Sa’Niyah Cook, Booneville
Class 2A: Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut
Class 1A: Macie Phifer, Ingomar