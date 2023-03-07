CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Winners of the new Mr. and Miss MHSAA basketball award were honored today at the MHSAA headquarters.

6 boys and 6 girls were given the award as the most outstanding basketball player in their classification.

Mr. Basketball winners:

Class 6A: Mahki Myles, Starkville

Class 5A: Malik Franklin, Vicksburg

Class 4A: E.J. Paymon, Raymond

Class 3A: Demondre Graham, SE Lauderdale

Class 2A: Devin Jones, Velma Jackson Class

1A: Michael James, Byers

Miss Basketball winners:

Class 6A: Madison Booker, Germantown

Class 5A: Layla Carter, Vicksburg

Class 4A: Jacilyn Carter, Louisville

Class 3A: Sa’Niyah Cook, Booneville

Class 2A: Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut

Class 1A: Macie Phifer, Ingomar