MRA’s football coach is headed home from the ICU

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s head football coach Herbert Davis is headed home from the ICU, according to his twitter.

Davis had been hospitalized due to an infection earlier this week.

On Twitter, Davis posted, “I’m going home!! Everyone has been such a blessing!! I truly have felt the power of prayer!!”

MRA plays their first game of the season on Thursday at Parklane Academy.