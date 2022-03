JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Magnolia Allstar Series is trying to make waves in the high school all-star game formula.

Kiery Stribling who founded the series, wants private and public school kids to be able to play in an all-star game together.

This weekend the basketball showcase looks to be the first of its kind in the Magnolia state with a 3-point shoutout, slam dunk contest, and skills challenge.

The event takes place March 25-27th at Mississippi Valley State University.