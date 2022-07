NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)- The new football coach at Natchez High School is hoping to build a culture of winning.

Steve Davis will take over the Bulldog program who hasn’t seen a playoff win since 2009.

Davis is a Natchez native and was in the first graduating class of Natchez High School back in 1989.

The new coach is already seeing more than 70 kids show up for offseason workouts and feels like they are buying into a winning culture.