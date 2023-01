JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- 8 of the 12 girls basketball Dandy Dozens will play this Saturday in the “We Rumble Too” showcase.

The event will have 8 games between 16 Mississippi school from across the state.

Of the 8 Dandy Dozens, 6 are from the area including Taeflar Felton (Clinton), Kynnedi Davis (Brandon), Leah Sutton (Raymond), Madison Booker (Germantown), Layla Carter (Vicksburg), and Kaitlyn Walker (Clinton).

The games will kick off at 9 a.m. at Belhaven.