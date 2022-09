MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- On Friday, Raleigh along with Madison-Ridgeland Academy honored the death of two Lions players.

During the summer Ethan Adcock died from drowning, while Isaiah Strickland passed away from a car crash in late September.

Before the Lions game against MRA, Strickland’s father led the team out onto the field.

A powerful moment that was followed by a prayer and moment of silence for Ethan and Isaiah.