JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Catch your 3A, 5A, and 6A highlights in the video above

6A: Brandon beats Ocean Springs 34-31 (Will play Starkville in title game)

5A: Vicksburg loses to West Point 14-0

3A: Raleigh beats Hazlehurst 42-6 (Will play Noxubee County in the title game)