JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Catch your 1A, 2A, and 4A highlights in the video above.

4A: Mendenhall beats Stone 26-14 (Will play Louisville in the title game)

2A: Scott Central beats Velma Jackson 32-7 (Will play Charleston in the title game)

1A: Bay Spring beats Taylorsville 52 to 6 (Will play McEvans in the title game)