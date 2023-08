SUMRALL, Miss. (WJTV)- A Sumrall pitcher has made the USA Under 15 National Team.

Drew Davis will be one of 20 kids playing for America in international play.

Team USA will play Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the DR.

The games will be played September 13-15th.

Davis pitched as an 8th grader for Sumrall’s varsity team in 2023.