WJTV
by: Blake Levine
Posted: Jan 30, 2023 / 12:15 AM CST
Updated: Jan 30, 2023 / 12:15 AM CST
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- This week’s Sunday Conversation takes us to Brandon where the Bulldogs cheer team won the NCA National Championship.
Listen to the full interview in the video above.
