CAMDEN, Miss. (WJTV)- Velma Jackson’s boys and girl’s power lifting team has made it to the state championships on April 1st.
WJTV sports reporter David Edelstein shares their powerful story and perseverance.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
CAMDEN, Miss. (WJTV)- Velma Jackson’s boys and girl’s power lifting team has made it to the state championships on April 1st.
WJTV sports reporter David Edelstein shares their powerful story and perseverance.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>