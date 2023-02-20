WJTV
by: Blake Levine
Posted: Feb 20, 2023 / 06:40 PM CST
Updated: Feb 20, 2023 / 06:40 PM CST
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg girls basketball player Layla Carter has won the MHSAA 5A Miss Basketball, while Gators boys basketball player Malik Franklin won MHSAA 5A Mr. Basketball.
The award goes to the best player in each classification.
