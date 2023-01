YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV)- Yazoo City is starting to turn heads in 4A boys basketball.

The Indians now stand at 18-5 with multiple wins over 5A/6A schools.

The team says team chemistry is what has built this winning team.

Yazoo City lost in the 1st round of the playoffs last season, but hopes this great start pushes them to a championship this season.