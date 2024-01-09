CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton’s longtime football coach, Judd Boswell, announced that he will step down as head coach of the Clinton Arrows and will serve full time as Clinton’s Athletic Director.

“My time as Clinton’s head coach has been an incredible ride filled with challenges and triumphs that have shaped me into the person I am today,” Boswell said. “Over the past 12 seasons, I had the privilege of being part of unbelievable teams that have left an indelible mark on my family and my heart. I consider myself truly blessed to call Clinton my home, and I’m excited for the next chapter of our journey.”

Since taking over in 2012, Boswell led the Arrows to a combined 82-61 overall record and 49-32 record in region play. Under his leadership, the Arrows won the 2016 MHSAA 6A State Championship and were named as the 6A Region-2 Champions in 2020.

Boswell was named as Clinton’s Athletic Director in May 2023.

He said he’s looking forward to seeing Clinton athletics continue to grow.

“I have no doubt that we will continue to thrive and achieve great things. The future looks bright, and I’m grateful to be part of it,” Boswell said.

Clinton Public School District officials said they will begin the search for a new head football coach immediately.