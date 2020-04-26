Germantown High School Softball celebrates their seniors with a drive-by parade

Every senior had their name announced over the speaker and walk-up songs were played to make them feel like they were on the field.

It’s a tough time for senior athletes right now who weren’t able to play their final season, which is why today the Germantown High School Softball Team threw their seniors a drive-by parade.

The team parade announced their names over the speaker how they normally would for home games and reenacted a play-by-play moment of each senior leading their team to victory. Along with the in-stadium announcing, each senior’s walk up song was played.

Junior Germantown Softball Player Chloe Carter and the rest of the team were excited to do something special for their seniors.

“Some of these girls have been playing softball since they were three or four years old and so little did we know that would be the last game for our seniors,” said Chloe. “ I was happy that we were able to get out there and do this for them. They really deserved it and I know the rest of the team was so happy to do it for them as well.”