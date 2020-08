Jackson Prep head football coach and 2018 National High School Coach of the year Ricky Black enters this season with just seven wins as head coach to go to reach 400. After seven consecutive state titles at Jackson Prep since 2012 under Coach Black before losing to MRA in the championship game last season, Black isn’t thinking about reaching the big 400. He’s focused on rebuilding his championship program.

"We’ve got to get back and rebuild our program again from what we lost last year in the championship game,” said Black. “We won seven in a row and we want to get back so we can compete for that championship game again but to win 400 games you go back and think and start with your family of course. My wife she has never missed a game in all of my coaching career."