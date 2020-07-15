High school fall sports delayed two weeks, local coaches react

The MHSAA Executive Committee voted Tuesday to delay the start of the high school fall sports season by two weeks. Football practice will now begin August 17th and opening games will begin on September 4th.

One option in the vote was to postpone the season to the spring and Pearl head football coach Justin Hunter is excited to hear his team will still see a fall season.

“Football is a livelihood here,” said Hunter.

“It’s like that everywhere but especially in Mississippi and the south. It’s SEC country. Nodody knows what to do without football season. I think it would have been very very odd so to speak and that’s probably what’s best for the kids and just getting in playing shape. I think the MHSAA did a great job and was very thorough with everything and I think they made the right decision.”

Madison Central Athletic Director and head football coach Anthony Hart agrees with the MHSAA’S decision and doesn’t think moving fall sports to the spring would have been the right move.

“I don’t think it’s best to take it and move it to the spring because then you’re moving a spring sport that we lost last year and moving it to the fall and there’s a chance that it gets shut down,” said Hart.

“We then lose our spring sports for two consecutive years and that’s not a good thing. You’re talking about a junior who’s missing his junior and senior year so I don’t think that’s a good option for us.”