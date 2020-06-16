JA turned Brandon Bulldog Kellum Clark prepares for Mississippi State

Clark had an opportunity to be selected in the MLB Draft but the MSU baseball program has always been first and foremost for him.

Jackson Academy turned Brandon Bulldog alum had the opportunty to be selected in the MLB Draft this spring but chose to honor his commitment to play baseball at Mississippi State. He says his decision really didn’t have anything to do with the draft and that he has always wanted to play for Mississippi State.

“I commited there when I was in the ninth grade and I feel like I should honor that commitment,” said Clark. “I know the coaches, I know the program, and more importantly my family went there and I’ve been going there since I was a little kid. For me to get the opportunity to play there is just a dream come true.”

Kellum switched over from Brandon to Jackson Academy to play for their varsity team as just an eigth grader. However, he decided to go back to Brandon High School to finish his senior year and graduate with his friends.

“I went to JA in the eigth grade and I got to play varsity immediately and that really helped me grow up as an individual. But me coming back to Brandon last year was probably the best decision of my life. No disrespect to JA because they treated me amazing, but being back at Brandon with all my friends was definitely a good decision.”

Quarantine gave Kellum and his dad motivation to build a training facility at their home where he has been keeping his game ready during his canceled spring senior season. He just started playing for a summer league in Georgia as well to help prepare for his first season as a Bulldog.

“Me and my brother definitely helped him build it, but he had somebody put up the roof and stuff and then we put everything else in. I really wasn’t going to play this summer until Covid took away our season but I really wanted to get at least a season in before college. There’s a team in Georgia called Team Elite and they just put together a little summer league for us.”