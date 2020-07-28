Jackson Academy kicks off training camp with new head football coach Lance Pogue

Today was the first day of football training camp at Jackson Academy with Lance Pogue kicking off his first year as head coach for the Raiders. Coach Pogue plans to use the next three weeks before game one verse Pillow Academy to build his team and strategize where each player will make the biggest impact on the field.

“The first week the biggest thing is you want to find the right places for the guys and then you worry about scheme and things like that,” said Pogue. “We want to identify where a guy is best. Is he a better receiver, is he a better guard, is he a better tackle?”

Coach Pogue is excited to work with junior running back Marcus Harris who is coming off an exceptional sophomore season as well as senior Donovan Veasley who has been missed on the Raiders field.

“Marcus Harris is a running back coming back from last year,” said Pogue. “He had a great sophomore year and I have really high expectations for him. He’s a gifted guy. Donovan Veasley is a guy whose coming off an injury. He’s a linebacker who had a great sophomore year and missed his junior year unfortunately but he’s worked really hard and you just love to see a kid bounce back and I’d love to see him have a good senior year.”

The big goal for Coach Pogue and the Raiders this year is to stay competitive with their local rivals.

“We’re playing a great schedule. Jackson Prep and MRA have been better than us the last several years and we get that, we understand it, and we take that as a challenge. To be honest with you I’m just excited to have the opportunity to play because at times throughout the winter it’s been kind of back and forth and hopefully now there are better times ahead.”