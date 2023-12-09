Three local volleyball student-athletes are set to play together in college at Southern Miss.
We spoke with Brandon’s Emily Davis and Madison Central’s Lindsey Smith last month.
Now we hear from Jackson Academy’s Kaylee Lowther.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
Three local volleyball student-athletes are set to play together in college at Southern Miss.
We spoke with Brandon’s Emily Davis and Madison Central’s Lindsey Smith last month.
Now we hear from Jackson Academy’s Kaylee Lowther.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>