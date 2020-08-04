Jackson Prep’s Coach Ricky Black is just seven wins away from the big 400

Jackson Prep head football coach and 2018 National High School Coach of the year Ricky Black enters this season with just seven wins as head coach to go to reach 400. After seven consecutive state titles at Jackson Prep since 2012 under Coach Black before losing to MRA in the championship game last season, Black isn’t thinking about reaching the big 400. He’s focused on rebuilding his championship program.

“We’ve got to get back and rebuild our program again from what we lost last year in the championship game,” said Black. “We won seven in a row and we want to get back so we can compete for that championship game again but to win 400 games you go back and think and start with your family of course. My wife she has never missed a game in all of my coaching career.”

Black feels confident heading into this season with a few of his key returning players.

“Quarterback Riley Maddox and running back Matt Jones are back. Most of our offense last year came from those guys so having them back and our linebacker Brandon Mabry and Seth Cook on defense gives us a good start on both sides.”

A small senior class is what hurt the Patriots the most last season and Coach Black thinks having more options this year will help their team succeed.

“Well last year we had a small senior class. We really want to have about 20-25 players who you feel can compete. We only had sixteen seniors last year and at the end of the season most of those guys ended up having to play both ways and that gave us a little bit of a problem. What we want to do this year is have more guys who can contribute and we’ll get a lot more out of it.”