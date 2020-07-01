Jay Powell’s first year coaching girls

Former MLB infielder and Ole Miss alum Chris Snopek has coached his son, also Chris Snopek, ever since he started playing competitively at just nine years old.

“He came to high school here at MRA when he was in the seventh grade and so it just worked out to where he was able to be on our team and I was able to coach him,” said Coach Snopek. “MRA has really been a blessing for them to open up and let me coach here with Coach Pavatte and watch him grow. It’s been nerve-wracking just because seeing your son play but it’s been a lot of fun."