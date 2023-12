HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi players are getting ready for the MS/AL All-Star game this weekend.

Some of the most talented high school football players in Mississippi will represent the state.

The Mississippi/Alabama High School Football All-Star Game is Dec. 16th, and you can watch it on Sports Zone!

The game will be broadcasted on The CW from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday from Southern Miss.

Tune in, plus highlights and interviews at 10 PM on WJTV/WHLT!