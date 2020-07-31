MRA begins the process to defend their state title, starting with training camp this week

The Patriots were out practicing for their first official day of training camp this Wednesday. Wide receiver coach John Weaver has some big gaps to fill after graduating five seniors last season.

“We didn’t do seven-on-seven this year because of the corona virus but you know we had a lot of time to spend with our guys and you kind of learn their tendencies and stuff like that especially with the new crew coming in,” said Weaver.

“We graduated all five of those receivers from last year which is a great thing. Those guys did a phenomenal job for us for the last two years and set the precedence for what our wide receiver play is supposed to be here for these younger guys coming in.”

Head coach Herbert Davis is confident in his returning defense.

“You know I really like our defense,” said Davis. “I know we have to replace our entire defensive front, but we have a lot of guys coming back that have reps at linebacker and DB and I think we’re going to be faster than we were last year.”

Davis heads into this season with an understanding that his team needs reps, however, he’s excited about the potential he’s seen so far in his younger players.

“We feel like we have some good talent that hasn’t been on the field yet. We need reps right now and not doing seven-on-seven really hurt us a lot, but we feel like we have guys that can make plays. Look for Davis Dalton to make a big impact for us this year. He’s a tall six-foot-three receiver. He did a lot of good things last year just wasn’t quite ready with the guys we had but he had a good day today.”

Coach Davis was recently diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease, making him more at risk for Covid 19. The Patriots are taking extra precautions including a lift that Coach Davis says he can actually see and coach the game better from.

“We have the gators that we wear,” said Coach Weaver. “Coach Davis has this awesome lift that he’s on and then the guys they have their own jugs of water. They come out here and then they’re socially distancing at different spots so we’re taking extra precautions to make sure we can get football going in the south.”

Kickoff is just three weeks away with the Patriots hosting their season opener against Briarcrest Christian.