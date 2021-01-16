MRA Hoops: Patriots dominating the basketball court with key returners

Madison-Ridgeland Academy is off to an impressive start on the court this season under the leadership of head coach Richard Duease. The Patriots improved to 17-2 after defeating Jackson Prep Friday.

Coach Duease is now on his 36th year coaching at MRA and says he couldn’t be happier with the addition of assistant coach and Mississippi State basketball legend Erick Dampier to the coaching staff.

“The thing I like about him is our players like him,” said Duease.

“There are good guys and bad guys…good cops and bad cops. I’m the bad cop and I don’t mind that, but coach Alexander and coach Dampier are the good cops and when I get on somebody they need somebody to talk to and Erick brings a lot of wisdom through his career playing basketball.”