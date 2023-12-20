PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl Public School District announced Patrick Schoolar will be the new Pearl High School head football coach, beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

With a 20-year coaching career, Schoolar’s coaching journey includes serving as an assistant coach at Noxapater, Aberdeen, and Amory; and as the head coach at Hatley and, for the last eight years, Neshoba Central.

Among his career highlights, Schoolar cherishes leading Hatley, his alma mater, to its first-ever playoff appearance, while some of his proudest moments include being part of the coaching staff when Aberdeen had two State Championship appearances and achieving North half appearances at Neshoba Central.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to work for the Pearl Public School District and to lead the football program. I believe this is one of the best districts to work in! The rich history and support are hard to match anywhere across the state,” said Schoolar.