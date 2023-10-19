PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Dugout Club recently received an anonymous $735,000 donation that will improve the baseball and softball programs at Petal High School. The funds will be used to turf the infields and foul territories of the baseball and softball fields.

“We are truly grateful to the donor – who has asked to remain anonymous – for this remarkable gift,” said Dr. Matt Dillon, Petal School District superintendent. “Their decision to remain anonymous reflects a selfless commitment to our athletic programs and their gift is a testament to how individual support can have a lasting impact.”

Officials said the new turf fields will provide a more consistent playing surface, enabling student athletes to train and compete at the highest level. They said it will also reduce maintenance costs, freeing up resources that can be directed towards other important district initiatives.

Dillon added that the projects will be solely funded by the benefactor’s contributions. No district funds or tax dollars from the recent bond referendum will be used.

Construction on the baseball field will begin immediately per the donor’s request, with an expected completion date of late January 2024. The softball field is on deck to be ready prior to the 2025 season.