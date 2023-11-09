PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal High School Head Football Coach/Associate Director of Athletics Allen Glenn has stepped down from his position effective immediately.

School officials said Glenn will transition to another position in the Petal School District for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year.

“Coach Glenn and his family have been an integral part of our school district and community for the past three years,” said Dr. Matt Dillon, superintendent of schools. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees and district, we are deeply appreciative of his commitment to our football program and passion for the game; and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his tireless efforts, dedication, and the countless hours he has invested in our student-athletes and coaches.”

The search for Petal High School’s next head football coach will begin immediately.