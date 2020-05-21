Ryan Keeton returns to Pelahatchie High School as the new athletic director and head football coach

Pelahatchie High School hired Ryan Keeton as their new head football coach and athletic director. It’s a homecoming for Keeton as he was the defensive coordinator for the Chiefs for three years up until 2015.

“Oh this is a really special place to me for me and my family,” said Keeton. “My parents have lived here, my mom is from here, my grandfather lived here almost his life so it’s just a special place for us and we’re just really excited about being back.”

Keeton was the head coach at Nanih Waiya High School for three years and spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Tupelo High School. He is replacing Sam Williams who is now the Ridgeland Titans head football coach.

“Having three years as a head coach and athletic director has definitely helped prepare me for this,” he said. “Getting to go to Tupelo for two years where everything is on such a large scale has also helped me as a coach and then also the administrative part of it with being able to handle and deal with the coaches in all other sports. First we just want to compete as I’ve got a great group coming back. I’m not going to set this goal or that with them but you know here at Pelahatchie expectations are high and we want to continue that.”