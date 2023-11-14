GLUCKSDAT, Miss. (WJTV)- Two Germantown High School athlete haved signed to play college baseball.
Jackson Hood is off to Pearl River Community College, while Drew Harrison will play at Tulane.

by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
