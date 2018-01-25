Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson/Hawkins
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Top Stories
Jackson woman brings awareness to World Vitiligo Day
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots woman’s baby in head after she rejects him
Top Stories
American Red Cross gets ready for hurricanes
Woman kills cobra with shovel on her patio
Shooter, robber of 70-year-old watermelon vendor is in custody
Man dies in fire
Politics
Mississippi Insight
Election
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
The Sports Zone
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Comic Con
Living Local Videos
Focused on Mississippi
MS Most Wanted
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Pet of The Week
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
High School
Northwest Rankin hosts Madison Central in second round of playoffs
Northwest Rankin’s Jarrian Jones flips commitment from Oklahoma to Mississippi State
McWilliams, Smith become first Bassmaster High School All-American’s from Mississippi
Forest’s Diwun Black commits to Ole Miss following Mississippi State decommitment
St. Andrew’s boys win first state title in program history
More High School Headlines
Hattiesburg girls win first state title after hitting last-second shot
MHSAA 3A Semifinals: St. Andrew’s boys advance to first state title game
MHSAA Soccer State Championships
Two of a Kind
Purvis High School receives 2018 Great Books Giveaway award
National Signing Day 2018: Ole Miss
National Signing Day: Mississippi State
National Signing Day 2018: Jackson State
High school basketball: Canton 93, Cleveland Central 87 (Triple overtime)