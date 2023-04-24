Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is touring early primary states but has yet to jump into the 2024 Republican field, offered his strongest indication yet that he plans to run, saying, “I intend to be the nominee.”

“I think we’ll lose if Trump’s a nominee,” Christie told The Daily Beast. “That’s why I intend to be the nominee.”

The comments came while the former New Jersey governor was in New Hampshire, a state where he finished sixth in the 2016 GOP primary. But seven years later, after falling out with former President Trump and with primary season approaching, Christie appears on the verge of launching his second White House bid.

Christie, who has spent the past few years frequently criticizing Trump in his capacity as an on-air contributor for ABC News, has said he will decide whether to run in 2024 by sometime in May. The main question he is trying to answer before making a decision: Is there a path to winning the primary?

Christie said last month he was considering that question. In his interview with the Daily Beast, he seemed more assured of himself on the question.

“I am the viable Trump alternative,” he said.

But Christie is not the only one seeking to be the non-MAGA alternative in 2024.

If he enters the race, he would join the likes of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who have already declared their candidacies. It is also widely believed that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as the main rival to the former president for the nomination, will run.

The first Republican primary debate is planned for sometime in June.