The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday launched an investigation into whether Boeing failed to ensure its planes complied with the agency’s safety regulations, following last week’s midair blowout of a panel on one of the company’s aircraft.

“This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again. FAA formally notified Boeing that it is conducting an investigation to determine if Boeing failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations,” the FAA wrote in a statement.

The Hill has reached out to Boeing for comment.

On Friday, an Alaska Airlines flight experienced an “explosive decompression” when a fuselage panel on the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft blew off minutes after departing from Portland, Ore.

The blowout caused a hole in the side of the aircraft, and pilots were forced to make an emergency landing back at Portland International Airport. The plane was supposed to travel to Ontario, Calif.

The emergency sparked widespread calls for a full review of the incident and the Boeing model.

