Madonna is adding a Tennessee tour stop to raise money for trans-rights organizations in the wake of the state passing historic anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

The queen of pop’s The Celebration Tour now includes a Nashville show and seven other bonus dates.

Earlier this month Tennessee became the first state to pass a law explicitly targeting drag shows. It also joined a list of states that have enacted bans on gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.

The performer said that Tennessee show is intended to celebrate the trans and drag communities.

Madonna (Getty Images)

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” Madonna wrote on Instagram.

She added, “Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f–k with a drag queen. Bob [the Drag Queen] and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

A portion of the ticket sales from her Nashville show will go to trans rights organizations, Rolling Stone reports.