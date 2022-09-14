Former Vice President Mike Pence reveals in a new book that he was angry but not afraid on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters at the U.S. Capitol were chanting for him to be hanged.

In the memoir “So Help Me God,” Pence details the anger he felt despite the threat to his life if the rioters found him.

“I was angry at what I saw, how it desecrated the seat of our democracy and dishonored the patriotism of millions of our supporters, who would never do such a thing here or anywhere else,” Pence wrote on the back cover the book, which was obtained by Axios.

“I was not afraid, but I was angry,” he said.

Pence was one of the main targets during the riot after he refused to go along with former President Trump’s idea that the vice president did not have to certify the votes of the Electoral College.

Pence’s refusal to go along with Trump’s plan and denunciation of the riot since has made a strong dent in his relationship with Trump.

The last couple chapters of Pence’s book focus on the Capitol riot, while the rest detail Pence’s journey as a Christian, how he saw his role as vice president and policy areas he helped with in office such as abortion and national security, according to Axios.

Since leaving office, Pence has spoken at numerous conservative events, with many speculating he will be making a run for office in 2024.