JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas season is underway in Mississippi, and there are plenty of light displays to check out across the state.

WJTV 12 News compiled a list of 12 places you can visit during the holidays to check out the creative light displays.

50 Nights of Lights – Cleveland

More than 1 million lights will transform Cleveland into a winter wonderland this season. The lights will be on display until January 1 and can be viewed every night by walking down the trail or by driving through.

Canton Christmas Festival – Canton

Downtown Canton will transform into a winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Festival. Stroll through twinkling lights, sip on hot cocoa, and experience the holiday cheer during the festival, which runs nightly from December 1 through December 23.

Christmas in Natchez – Natchez

Christmas in Natchez is a month-long event that features the lighting of a 34-foot tree on Main Street, lights and events in Memorial Park, choral music and rides for the kids.

Christmas in the Park – Tylertown

Tylertown’s Christmas in the Park is a colorful Christmas display of millions of lights staged at Holmes Water Park. The driving tour is open from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Christmas on Deer Creek – Leland

Welcome the arrival of Santa on a water-propelled sleigh down Deer Creek on Saturday, December 2. All of the floats will be lit for the remainder of the holiday season.

Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival – Gulfport

More than 1.5 million lights will be on display throughout 40 acres in Jones Park in Gulfport. Visitors can ride carnival rides, hope on a train at the Train Station or enjoy the “Dancing Trees” show. Visitors can also stroll through Santa’s Village and visit with Santa Claus.

Lazy Acres Lights – Chunky

Celebrate a magical season in Chunky, Mississippi! There will be visits with Santa, wagon rides through the Trail of Lights, and lighted photo ops. The Christmas season starts on November 23.

Lewis Light Show – Purvis

Back for its 35th season, the Lewis Light Show is located in Purvis. Visitors are encouraged to stay inside the lighted paths that are provided. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Light Garden – Olive Branch

Located in Olive Branch, the Light Garden offers hundreds of giant 3D light displays during the holiday season. There are great opportunities for photo ops.

Magic of Lights – Brandon

Inside the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will enjoy Magic of Lights’ classic holiday displays, including Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, Festive Elves and Reindeer Road. This year, the family favorite 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights will be complemented by even more amazing sparkling light tunnels.

Snowflakes in the Bay – Bay St. Louis and Waveland

Organizers will light up the streets and usher in the holiday spirit along the Mississippi coast. There will be illuminated snowflakes in the historic live oaks in Bay St. Louis and Waveland.

Southern Lights – Southaven

This is a drive-thru holiday event that runs from November 23 through December 3. It winds through a 116-acre park with 500,000 twinkling lights.