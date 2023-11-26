PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holiday Train made a stop in Pearl on Saturday, November 25.

Dozens of people lined up to board the 2023 Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Holiday Train near Industrial Drive. Organizers said the tour helps raise donations and awareness for the important work that food banks do in the community.

The next stops for the train will be in Meridian on November 26 and in Vicksburg on November 27.

Organizers said they will donate to local food banks at each stop, and they’re encouraging attendees to do the same.

Since the tour began in 1999, the train has helped raise more than $22.5 million for food banks across North America.