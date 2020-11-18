3 ways to thaw a turkey

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Thanksgiving approaching, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service offered three ways to thaw a smaller turkey (less than 20 lbs.).
According to the USDA, a turkey is safe indefinitely while frozen. As soon as it begins to thaw, bacteria that may have been present before freezing will begin to grow again.
Refrigerator:
- Allow approximately 24 hours for every 4-5 lbs. of bird
- It’s safe to store the turkey for another 1-2 days in the refrigerator
Cold water:
- Submerge the bird in cold water and change every 30 minutes
- Cook immediately after thawing
Microwave:
- Use defrost function based on weight
- Cook immediately after thawing
The USDA said it’s safe to cook a frozen turkey, but the process will be 50% longer. For more information on safe thawing methods, visit fsis.usda.gov.
