Ag Commissioner promotes Mississippi Christmas trees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the holidays approaching, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson encouraged buyers to purchase Mississippi Christmas trees. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce announced shoppers can find trees at MSChristmasTrees.com online.

“As families prepare for the holidays, I encourage them to visit one of the 32 Christmas tree farms in the state. It’s an experience the whole family will enjoy and selecting a Genuine MS® Christmas tree supports our Mississippi farmers, as well as the local and state economies,” said Gipson. “Consumers can also find an array of other Mississippi products for the holiday season from stocking stuffers and gift ideas to ingredients for special holiday meals at GenuineMS.com online.”

