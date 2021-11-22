Avoid a Thanksgiving grease fire with these turkey-frying tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. You can keep your guests safe this year with these turkey-frying tips from Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) Instructor Chief Shannon Sandridge.

Turkey-frying DONT’S include:

Never overfill your pot with too much oil

Don’t overheat or forget to monitor the temperature of your oil

Never drop a frozen turkey into your hot oil

Don’t let the oil get hotter than 375 Degrees Fahrenheit

Turkey-frying DOs include:

Only fry your turkey on a hard, flat surface

Keep all children and pets away from the area

Completely thaw and pat dry your turkey

Protect your hands and slowly lower your turkey into the oil

Keep your oil 375 Degrees Fahrenheit

Chief Sandridge said installing multiple smoke alarms is another way to keep your home safe. If you need smoke alarms, ask your local fire department.