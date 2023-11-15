JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holiday season is upon us, but you may want to think twice before making an online purchase.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center’s 2022 report, nonpayment and non-delivery scams cost people more than $281 million that year.

John O’Hara, who is the CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Mississippi, said there are ways to report suspicious activity, including the BBB’s scam tracker.

While senior citizens used to be the target of scams, O’Hara said millennials are just as susceptible to losing hundreds, if not thousands of dollars this holiday season.

“Charities pop up so people want to give. Mississippi is always in the top three in giving per capita, something we should be proud of as a state, but also makes us a target for these scams. There are plenty of good charities for people to give to. So, just do your research on them, and don’t go for these emotional strings if you want to give to pets. You can find really good pet charities. There are plenty of them right here in Mississippi that could use your help. If it’s children, if it’s cancer, whatever it is, just take your time,” O’Hara stated.

Other ways to avoid being scammed include doing your homework, avoiding popup links and keeping personal information to yourself.