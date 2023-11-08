JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The oldest singing Christmas tree tradition in the United States will mark its 91st performance this year.

The Belhaven University’s Singing Christmas Tree is scheduled for December 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Belhaven Bowl Stadium.

Since 1933, the tree frame grew taller, electric lights replaced candles, voices were amplified, and singers were added every year. Today, the metal and wood structure holds more than 100 choir singers.

“This annual event has become a cherished tradition to kick-off the Christmas season and we are honored to present this gift to our community,” said Chair of the Music Department Dr. Rebecca Geihsler-Chittom.

Singing Christmas Tree 2022 (Courtesy: Belhaven University)

Belhaven’s performing arts departments are joining forces with tree singers to weave their artistry into a celebration of the Nativity.

“This year’s 91st Belhaven Singing Christmas Tree is unique. We have extended our collaboration to encompass a range of artistic disciplines, such as dance, theatre, art, design and creative writing,” said Geihsler-Chittom.